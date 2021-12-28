ZUSD (ZUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $228,504.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.58 or 0.07918003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.24 or 0.99823455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008116 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.