Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 4.5%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 526,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Raymond James cut shares of Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $747.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 586,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.