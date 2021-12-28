Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,338 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.24% of Zynex worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zynex by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZYXI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

ZYXI opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Zynex, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $364.49 million, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

