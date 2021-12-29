-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Unity Software posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $27,233,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,795 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Unity Software by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software stock opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.98.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.