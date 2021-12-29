-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.65). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolus.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 2,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,360. Evolus has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $360.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 45,024 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Evolus by 46.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 526,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

