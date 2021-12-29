$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.77. Humana reported earnings of ($2.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $20.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $20.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $23.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

NYSE HUM opened at $466.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.05. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.