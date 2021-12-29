$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.29. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,868 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $4,439,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 107,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 86,906 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

