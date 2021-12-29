$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWH. Truist lowered their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 24.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 560.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Camping World by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Camping World by 9,421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. Camping World has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

