$102.09 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post $102.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.20 million and the lowest is $102.00 million. Everbridge reported sales of $75.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $367.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $453.30 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $489.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

In other Everbridge news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,620. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of EVBG opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.77.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

