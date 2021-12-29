$109.87 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $109.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.56 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $400.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $404.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $448.52 million, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $451.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $992.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 43.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 74.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

