$12.45 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post $12.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.60 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $48.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $50.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

