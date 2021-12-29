$126.38 Million in Sales Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to report sales of $126.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.86 million to $126.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $460.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,864,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,930,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

