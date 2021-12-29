$126.38 Million in Sales Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to report sales of $126.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.86 million to $126.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $460.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,864,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,930,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.