$139.98 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce sales of $139.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.90 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $572.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $574.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $560.72 million, with estimates ranging from $541.95 million to $569.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBK. Truist increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in FB Financial by 31.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 48.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

