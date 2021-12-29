$181.43 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce sales of $181.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.10 million and the highest is $188.77 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $173.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $725.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.60 million to $730.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $772.77 million, with estimates ranging from $756.90 million to $788.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 777,183 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $54.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

