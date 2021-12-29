$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.47. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AYI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $214.98. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $114.54 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.29.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

