$20.62 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce $20.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.21 million and the highest is $21.05 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $19.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $80.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $80.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $88.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $92.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSWC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 84,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $584.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

