$209.48 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post sales of $209.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.90 million to $210.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $206.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $809.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $808.80 million to $810.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $889.50 million, with estimates ranging from $873.90 million to $910.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $79,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,737 shares of company stock worth $1,881,936 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.