$21.61 Million in Sales Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce sales of $21.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the lowest is $21.42 million. Joint posted sales of $17.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $80.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $100.52 million to $104.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66. Joint has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $924.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 201.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

