$226.91 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post sales of $226.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.32 million and the lowest is $218.40 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $783.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $793.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $960.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PDS. Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $462.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,170,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

