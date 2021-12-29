$247.68 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report $247.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.32 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $244.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $862.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.70 million to $866.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $911.43 million, with estimates ranging from $899.82 million to $923.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.