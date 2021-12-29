$25.98 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce sales of $25.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.20 million and the lowest is $25.75 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $23.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $102.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.46 million to $103.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $114.10 million, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 39.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.77.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

