35,839 Shares in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Purchased by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,839 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Peoples Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,240,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 358,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

PEBO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $897.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

