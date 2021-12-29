$37.12 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report sales of $37.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.60 million and the lowest is $36.64 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $40.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $154.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $154.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $148.22 million, with estimates ranging from $136.54 million to $159.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 76.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRTX opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $954.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

