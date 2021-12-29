$49.60 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post sales of $49.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.10 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $48.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $191.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.80 million to $191.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $203.00 million, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CCNE stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

