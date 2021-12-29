$5.45 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post sales of $5.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.20 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $16.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $31.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.59 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $52.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of GTHX opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

