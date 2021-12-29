$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report $5.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $214.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

