$547.57 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce $547.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $1.19 billion. Novavax posted sales of $279.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $143,624.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,180 shares of company stock worth $36,566,393. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Novavax by 0.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $17,240,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX stock opened at $155.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.10. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

