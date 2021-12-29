$56.53 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will post sales of $56.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $37.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $205.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $214.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $260.46 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. Aemetis has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $403.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.28.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,132.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,273,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,862 shares of company stock worth $2,238,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Aemetis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aemetis by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

