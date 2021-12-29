$58.22 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post $58.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.65 million and the lowest is $57.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $59.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $204.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $241.01 million, with estimates ranging from $236.12 million to $249.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCMD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.10 million, a P/E ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

