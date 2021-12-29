$58.25 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post sales of $58.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $37.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $204.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.80 million to $204.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $263.55 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $261.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

