$58.25 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce $58.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.30 million and the lowest is $58.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $37.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $204.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.80 million to $204.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $263.55 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $261.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.70 and its 200 day moving average is $236.07. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.