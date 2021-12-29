$600.39 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce $600.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $609.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $590.36 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $535.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after acquiring an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after buying an additional 140,553 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

