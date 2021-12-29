$7.77 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce $7.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the lowest is $7.31 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $8.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $31.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 billion to $32.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.11 billion to $35.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 207.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

