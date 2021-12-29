$84.19 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post sales of $84.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.20 million to $92.07 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $47.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $319.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $323.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $322.03 million, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.
Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research
lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SB opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $426.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.44.
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.
