$85.04 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce sales of $85.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $77.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $330.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $330.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $371.00 million, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $383.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,096 shares of company stock worth $7,082,044. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a market cap of $365.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

