$9.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post sales of $9.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.55 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $42.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.60 million, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $61.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,679 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,369 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 151,015 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $1,201,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSO opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.30.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

