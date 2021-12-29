$94.18 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to announce $94.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.30 million and the highest is $100.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $88.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $372.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $400.04 million, with estimates ranging from $388.30 million to $419.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,992 shares of company stock worth $9,552,596. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 2.01.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

