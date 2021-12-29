Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.92

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $8.13. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 53,569 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.38. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

