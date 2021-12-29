AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $253.90

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.90 ($3.41) and traded as low as GBX 210.16 ($2.83). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.96), with a volume of 5,120 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £55.07 million and a P/E ratio of -51.16.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

