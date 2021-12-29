Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,775.00.

ADYEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Adyen stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. Adyen has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

