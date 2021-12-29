AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.99

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.99 and last traded at $76.99, with a volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Get AECOM alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.