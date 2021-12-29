AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.80.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth about $7,027,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

