AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) & Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Critical Contrast

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) and Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Donaldson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Donaldson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Donaldson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A Donaldson 10.14% 27.91% 13.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Donaldson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Donaldson $2.85 billion 2.54 $286.90 million $2.37 24.77

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than AeroClean Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AeroClean Technologies and Donaldson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Donaldson 0 0 2 0 3.00

Donaldson has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Donaldson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Donaldson is more favorable than AeroClean Technologies.

Summary

Donaldson beats AeroClean Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. The Industrial Products segment consist of dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines, polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications as well as hard disk drives, and semi-conductor manufacturing. The company was founded by Frank Donaldson in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

