Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $2.04. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 170,182 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.54.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
