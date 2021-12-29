AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.42

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.42 and last traded at C$8.36, with a volume of 8501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGF.B. Scotiabank increased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of C$588.46 million and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.77.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

