Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

