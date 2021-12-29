Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Stock Holdings Increased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,254 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,595. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.