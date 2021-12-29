Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.33

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$72.33 and last traded at C$70.30, with a volume of 5735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

Get Altus Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.76. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.