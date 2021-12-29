America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $6.86. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 191,477 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATAX. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $433.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.63.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 107.32%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $231,708. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,159,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 134,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

