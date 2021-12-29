American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 1.1% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $20,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,844. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

